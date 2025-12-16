UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, conveys condolences over flood victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of floods that occurred in Safi, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Kingdom of Morocco and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

