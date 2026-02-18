As AI Summit unfolds, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince lands in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend the AI Impact Summit.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India and the UAE are trusted partners who are working to advance AI.

In a post on X, he said, "A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the AI Impact Summit. MoS for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani received His Highness on arrival at the airport. India and the UAE are trusted partners in advanced technology working together to advance AI for a smarter and shared future."

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Delhi to attend the India-AI Impact Summit.

Jaiswal said the visit will further strengthen India's partnership with the UN.

In a post on X, he said, "Hearty welcome to the Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres, to New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road & for Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra. India is committed to multilateralism, sustainable development and global peace and the visit of Mr. Antonio Guterres will further strengthen India's partnership with the UN."

World leaders flocked to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo; and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academics, technology innovators, and civil society from around the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.