Type 1 diabetes associated with higher risk of dementia: Study

Minnesota: People with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to a study. Type 2 diabetes is also linked to an increased risk of dementia compared to those without diabetes. However, the findings show only an association and do not prove that diabetes causes dementia. Type 1 diabetes is relatively rare, accounting for about 5% of all diabetes cases.



"As advances in medical care have extended the lives of people with type 1 diabetes, it's becoming increasingly important to understand the relation of type 1 diabetes to the risk of dementia," said study author Jennifer Weuve, MPH, ScD, of Boston University. "We have known that type 2 diabetes is linked to an increased risk of dementia, but this new research suggests that, unfortunately, the association may be even stronger for those with type 1 diabetes."



The study involved 283,772 people with an average age of 64. Of those, 5,442 had type 1 diabetes, and 51,511 had type 2 diabetes. The participants were followed for an average of 2.4 years. During that time, 2,348 people developed dementia, including 144 of the people with type 1 diabetes, or 2.6 per cent; 942 of the people with type 2 diabetes, or 1.8 per cent; and 1,262 of the 226,819 people who did not have diabetes, or 0.6 per cent.