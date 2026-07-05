Kashmir schools summer vacation from July 6 amid heatwave

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and private schools in the valley from July 6, amid the ongoing heatwave.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 06.07.2026 to 19.07.2026," an order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir said.

The Kashmir valley has been experiencing a heatwave over the past few days, with most parts registering above-normal maximum temperatures.