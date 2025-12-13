Two varsities in Kerala to foot Rs 31.2L VC search panel bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University Kerala (DUK) to foot the bill equally for expenses incurred to the tune of Rs 31.20 lakh for shortlisting of vice chancellor probables in both universities by a Supreme Court-appointed search committee. Of this, Rs 18 lakh is the honorarium to Justice (Retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia who headed the panel.

The panel had conducted interviews of VC candidates in the two universities for four days and also conducted online meetings on two days. The apex court had directed that the chairman of the panel should be paid Rs 3 lakh for each day of proceedings of the panel.