Two-time champion Magnus Carlsen faces rising youth challengers as chess returns to Esports World Cup 2027

After his stunning performance at EWC 2026, one of the key stories heading into the Road to EWC will be whether Denis Lazavik can maintain momentum, qualify for EWC 2027, and go one step beyond to be crowned champion. Not only will Lazavik be looking to prove himself on the EWC stage again, but he will also enter the competition as a member of the EWC 2026 Club Champions AG.AL, adding more weight to his performances.