Two textbooks to be released by August; rest available for grades 1-9: NCERT

New Delhi: All but two textbooks for classes 1 to 9 developed as per the new curriculum are now available, according to NCERT officials, who said the two pending ones will be released by next month.
Part 2 of the class 9 social science and mathematics textbooks are expected to be out by August.
"The new textbooks have been developed in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. All textbooks for classes 1 to 8 are now available in both digital and print formats. Textbooks for class 9 have also been released, except for two of them, which will be available by August," a senior official said.
The comments came amid complaints stating that not all the textbooks were available three months into the academic session.
"The new textbooks for classes 10 and 11 will be introduced from the academic session 2027-28 onwards. Accordingly, the existing textbooks for these two classes across subject areas shall continue to be used during the academic session 2026â€“27," the official added.
The NCF is a set of curricular guidelines, a key component of the new National Education Policy (NEP).
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.