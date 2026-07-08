Two textbooks to be released by August; rest available for grades 1-9: NCERT

New Delhi: All but two textbooks for classes 1 to 9 developed as per the new curriculum are now available, according to NCERT officials, who said the two pending ones will be released by next month.

Part 2 of the class 9 social science and mathematics textbooks are expected to be out by August.

"The new textbooks have been developed in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. All textbooks for classes 1 to 8 are now available in both digital and print formats. Textbooks for class 9 have also been released, except for two of them, which will be available by August," a senior official said.