Two teams from MOP Vaishnav College win top honours at Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025

CHENNAI: Women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu are increasingly driving ideas that merge innovation with social impact, marking a shift in how the state’s youth engage with problem-solving and enterprise.

Reflecting this trend, two teams from Chennai emerged as top winners for a competition formed part of the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 initiative, which seeks to nurture early-stage innovators and strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem by linking student ideas to industry mentorship and funding opportunities.

The winning teams from MOP Vaishnav College received their awards during the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore.

The two-day summit served as a major convergence point for the state’s innovation network, bringing together over 50,000 founders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across India.

It featured exhibitions, panel discussions, and live pitch sessions highlighting the role of startups in advancing Tamil Nadu’s vision for sustainable development, women’s empowerment, and digital transformation.