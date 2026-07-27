Two more arrested in Kolkata NEET protest violence case

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS): Two more persons have been nabbed in connection with the violence and attacks on police personnel and journalists during the July 24 protest rally in Kolkata against the NEET examination paper leak and other exam scandals, taking the total number of arrests to 16, officials said on Monday.
Earlier, from Saturday evening till Sunday afternoon, 14 persons were arrested after being identified through CCTV footage and video recordings of the violence.
The two persons arrested on Monday morning have been identified as Waqar Azam (35), a resident of Karaya Area at Park Circus in South-East Kolkata, and Zaved Akhtar (32), a resident of Garden Reach area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.
Both will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata later in the day, and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.
They will all be tried under the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, which provides for stricter measures against anti-social and violent activities, as was already announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari last week.
Tension broke out at the joint rally organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and some students and youth organisations against NEET examination paper leak on July 24 afternoon, as a section of the protesters hurled glass bottles, stones, bricks, bamboo sticks and shoes at the police personnel.
Some of the media persons covering the incident also suffered injuries after being hit by the things hurled by a section of the protesters. Some of the media personnel had to be hospitalised.
On Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister said that none of the 14 persons arrested till that time in this connection was a student.
He also said that all those arrested after being identified as perpetrators through CCTV footage and videos were actually fundamentalists whose main intention on Friday was to create a major disturbance in the city, posing as student activists after assembling at the protest rally.
“Their only aim was to disturb the peace in the state and the country. All of them will be dealt with under the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to the media persons on Sunday afternoon.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.