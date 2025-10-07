Two months after introduction of physical education textbooks, TN govt students await copies

Two months after the state school education department introduced physical education textbooks for Classes 6 to 12, students in government schools across Tamil Nadu are yet to receive the physical copies.

Physical education teachers have urged the department to expedite printing and distribution of books at the earliest so that students can benefit from them this academic year, as reported by Subashini Vijayakumar of The New Indian Express.

According to sources, these textbooks have been introduced in government schools after nearly three decades, fulfilling a long-pending demand. “Until now, physical education exams for Classes 6 to 9 were conducted without any textbooks.

We were glad when the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) began drafting them. Though the PDF versions are available, students will truly benefit only when printed copies reach them soon,” said R Jayadevan, state president of the Graduate Physical Education Teachers’ Association.

The new physical education curriculum focuses on the holistic development of students, covering topics such as human anatomy, importance of exercise, fundamentals of sports and athletics, traditional games, yoga, breathing techniques, first aid for common injuries, and career opportunities in sports. It also includes modules on inclusive physical education for children with special needs.

The complexity of these subjects advances with each grade level.

Jayadevan has urged the department to extend the initiative to Classes 1 to 5. “Physical education books should be prepared for all classes, and exams must be held for all students,” he said.

Teachers have further appealed to the department to appoint at least one physical education teacher in every government school, pointing out that even several high and higher secondary schools face an acute shortage of PE teachers. “Only by ensuring sufficient PE staff in government schools can students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds get a fair chance to pursue sports,” said a PE teacher.

In July 2024, the department revised the student-teacher ratio for physical education from 1:250-400 to 1:700 through a government order. Teachers have been demanding that the decision be reversed and new appointments made to strengthen sports education in schools, added TNIE.

Officials from the school education department were unavailable for comment.