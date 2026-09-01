MNS workers arrested for removing PM's photo from Pune college wall

Pune: Police have arrested two workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in connection with the alleged removal of a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Government Polytechnic, Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, a case was registered against MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, and others for allegedly removing the prime minister's photograph from an office wall at the institute.