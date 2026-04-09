Two lakh Chhattisgarh teachers to get AI training under new education initiative

Raipur: Sustained efforts are underway to transform Chhattisgarh's education system into a technology-driven and innovation-led model aligned with future needs, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday.
A government release said Sai made the statement while interacting with Sanjay Jain, head of Google for Education India, and Rajesh Ranjan, head of Google India Public policy. The duo met the CM here, it added.
During the meeting, Jain informed that a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed between the Raipur district administration and Google under which a pilot project titled 'AI-Saksham Shiksha Abhiyan' (AI enabled education campaign) has been launched to promote AI-based innovations in school education, it said.
Under the 'Saksham Shikshak Abhiyan', teachers across the state will receive training in modern digital tools and AI-based teaching methodologies, Jain said, adding the first phase of this initiative will commence in Raipur, after which it will be expanded to all districts of the state.
"A target has been set to provide AI certification to over two lakh teachers under this programme. To achieve this, Google for Education has planned to make its digital platform available free of cost, thereby technically empowering the teachers," he added.
In the initial phase, special workshops involving 200 teachers will be organized, where practical training on Google for Education tools will be provided, Jain said.
Additionally, special emphasis will be placed on the effective utilization of AI in classroom instruction and on enhancing students' learning outcomes, he pointed out.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sai emphasised that integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence into education is not merely an initiative but a decisive step towards making students globally competitive, the release said.
"The move would improve teaching quality and equip students with next-generation skills needed to face future challenges. The programme, such as the 'AI Saksham Shiksha Abhiyaan,' will be transformative for both teachers and students," he said.
By empowering teachers with AI-based training and digital resources, classroom teaching can become more effective and outcome-oriented, he added.
"The government aims to position Chhattisgarh as a knowledge-based and technologically advanced state, ensuring access to modern, high-quality education for every student," Sai said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.