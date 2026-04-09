Two lakh Chhattisgarh teachers to get AI training under new education initiative

Raipur: Sustained efforts are underway to transform Chhattisgarh's education system into a technology-driven and innovation-led model aligned with future needs, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday.

A government release said Sai made the statement while interacting with Sanjay Jain, head of Google for Education India, and Rajesh Ranjan, head of Google India Public policy. The duo met the CM here, it added.