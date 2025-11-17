Two institutes added but Tiruchy ITIs yet to address dropout rate, ‘weak’ industry tie-ups

TIRUCHY: Even as the district got two new government industrial training institutes, offering a combined 250 seats, in August, dropout rates hovering at 30%, “weak” industry tie-ups and “low” entry-level wages offered to students who secure placements during the course continue to challenge the ITI ecosystem.

This year, ITI-Thiruverumbur, the oldest and largest in the district, admitted around 700 students of the sanctioned intake of 844.

The institute at Pullambadi filled 265 of 315 seats, and Manikandam 210 of the total 228 seats. With the newly added ITIs at Manachanallur and Manapparai admitting around 200 students combined, the district now has around 1,400 enrolled against the total capacity of around 1,600.