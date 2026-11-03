Two Indians appointed to advisory board of a Pakistan University

Two Indians have been appointed to the International Advisory Board of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to help strengthen the institution's international academic and cultural partnerships.

According to The Tribune, the other members include Navneet Kaur, an entrepreneur from the United States; Giani Tarbedi Singh and Joga Singh from the United Kingdom; Gyan Singh Gill, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Canada; Rana Tanveer Ali, a journalist from Canada; and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, an academician and former Quaid-i-Azam Fellow at the University of Oxford.

The appointments were announced by university Registrar Mubashar Tariq following recommendations from the Academic Council and the Syndicate, the newspaper reported.

The advisory board is expected to guide the university on international academic practices, institutional governance, curriculum development and research collaborations. Its responsibilities will also include facilitating student exchange programmes, international internships, visiting faculty engagements and partnerships with universities abroad.

According to The Times of India, the board will also help the institution develop connections with international organisations and charitable foundations, besides supporting scholarship programmes and infrastructure development.

Speaking about his appointment, Sarna told The Tribune that the university's location in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, gave the institution particular significance for Sikhs across the world. He said that international academic partnerships could help expand educational opportunities and connect students and faculty with institutions and scholars globally.

Sarna also said that the board could contribute to the preservation and study of Sikh religious and cultural heritage. The membership is honorary and on a pro bono basis.

The board is expected to meet at least three times a year, with a dedicated university secretariat coordinating its meetings and communication with members.