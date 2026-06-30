Two arrested for allegedly taking bribe for Class 6 admission at aided school in Thane

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Thane has arrested two persons for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 77,000 from a woman to secure admission for her daughter at a government-aided school, an official said.
The ACB on Monday laid a trap and caught the accused accepting a bribe outside the school in the Rabodi area, he said.
"The accused, Fatima Ansari and Chaitanya Pradhan, demanded Rs 1.2 lakh to secure admission for the complainant's daughter in Class 6 at the school. Excluding the official school fee of Rs 22,700, they accepted the remaining bribe amount of Rs 77,300, and were caught red-handed by the ACB," Inspector Santosh Navalgi said.
A probe confirmed that the accused were demanding money under the pretext of influencing the school's principal, he said, adding that a case will be registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.