Two DU graduates arrested for duping elderly couple of Rs 3 lakh

Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) Two Delhi University graduates preparing for the UPSC examination have been arrested for allegedly duping an elderly couple in Gurugram of more than Rs 3 lakh, police said on Wednesday.
The accused allegedly siphoned off Rs 3,14,800 from the woman's bank account through multiple unauthorised UPI transactions before losing the entire amount on an online betting and gaming platform, police said.
The arrested men were identified as Uttar Pradesh natives Manvendra (26) and Abhishek Kumar Maurya (25), who was staying in Delhi's Dhirpur. Both are Geography (Hons) graduates from Delhi University and were preparing for the UPSC examination, the police said.
Mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence have been recovered from their possession, they added.
According to police, the case came to light after the elderly woman lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on April 29. She alleged that between April 2 and April 12, Rs 3,14,800 was fraudulently transferred from her bank account through multiple UPI transactions without her knowledge. A case was subsequently registered.
During the investigation, Manvendra was arrested from Gurugram on Monday, while Maurya was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday, police said.
During questioning, Manvendra told police that he had been working as a male nursing attendant for the complainant's ailing husband since April 1. During his employment, he activated a Paytm account on the victim's mobile phone and took possession of the phone's SIM card, police said.
He then allegedly conspired with Abhishek Kumar Maurya to transfer Rs 3,14,800 from the complainant's bank account to an online betting and gaming platform, where the entire amount was eventually lost while gambling, a senior police officer said.
Police said both accused are being questioned further.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.