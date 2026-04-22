Indo-France forum on frugal innovation to be held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Practising frugality with resources – as a means towards development – will be in focus at the annual Festival of Ideas, to be held in the city on April 24 and 25 by the French Institute in India and the Alliance Française de Bangalore. The two-day festival will feature expert discussions on frugality to show how nations, irrespective of their developmental stages, can innovate with limited resources in a constrained global economy like the present.
The festival will be held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation. “Innovation forms the bedrock of the strategic partnership between India and France. Faced with common ecological and socio-economic challenges, devising solutions with frugal use of resources is the way forward for both countries." said Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou ahead of the forum.
Executive-level discussions, thematic sessions, and a dedicated workshop on frugal artificial intelligence will constitute the forum. Leading voices from India and France, including entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers will be present, encouraging bilateral cooperation between India and France.