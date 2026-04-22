Indo-France forum on frugal innovation to be held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Practising frugality with resources – as a means towards development – will be in focus at the annual Festival of Ideas, to be held in the city on April 24 and 25 by the French Institute in India and the Alliance Française de Bangalore. The two-day festival will feature expert discussions on frugality to show how nations, irrespective of their developmental stages, can innovate with limited resources in a constrained global economy like the present.