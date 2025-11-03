'Two classes share one room': Plea to build more classrooms at Vellanaipatti PUMS

COIMBATORE: Students at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vellanaipatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore city are inconvenienced by the lack of adequate classrooms. The school with a strength of 128 students studying in classes 1 to 8 has only four classrooms, forcing students to learn in a congested environment.

The School Management Committee (SMC) has now urged the School Education Department to provide additional classrooms.