Two booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 12 lakh in Thane district

Thane: A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating three men of Rs 12 lakh by promising them jobs in the Public Works Department in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Shashikant Vishwas Chandane and Bhushan Vardhe, allegedly took money from the victims between December 2022 and September this year and refused to return the funds when no jobs materialised, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a resident of Badlapur East, the police have registered a case under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.