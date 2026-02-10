MP CM Mohan Yadav backs NEP’s two board exams, calls it student-friendly

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited a Government Excellence School in Bhopal on Monday and interacted with students ahead of the upcoming board examinations.



Addressing the students, the Chief Minister congratulated children across the state and wished them success.



"On my behalf, I congratulate all the children across the state. Board exams are scheduled for the next few days. Under the new education policy, there will be two exams every year. This will be beneficial", he told ANI.