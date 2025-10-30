Two accused arrested in Delhi false acid attack case

Delhi Police have arrested two persons in connection with an acid attack reported in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday, October 29.

Both of them have been arrested under relevant sections of the BNS at Bharat Nagar police station, said police. Aqeel Khan is also an accused in a 2018 acid attack case in Mangolpuri, registered by the mother of the same brothers whom the student tried to implicate in the fake acid attack story.

What was the initial claim?

On Sunday, a 20-year-old BCom student of Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board alleged she was attacked with acid by three men while heading to class.

Police uncover conspiracy

However, police later found that her father, Aqeel Khan, had poured a chemical on her hand and bag to falsely implicate others who had earlier filed rape and acid attack cases against him. Khan, along with his brother Wakeel (42) and his son, both residents of Mukundpur, allegedly hatched the plan to mislead investigators.

The senior police officer said several members of Aqeel Khan's family were involved in the conspiracy. A woman who worked in his factory between 2021 and 2024, levelled rape allegations against him two days before the alleged acid attack. She accused him of sexually exploiting her, and blackmailing her using private photos and videos.