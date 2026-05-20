TVK government will press Centre to ban NEET, says Arunraj

CHENNAI: The TVK government is against NEET and will stress the union government to ban NEET, Health Minister KG Arunraj said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Arunraj said the party’s stand against NEET had been clear even before the election.

“NEET is against the rights of rural students and the rights of states. ‘One nation, one election’ and ‘one nation, one exam’ go against the federal rights of states. The TVK government will definitely stress the union government to ban NEET,” he said.