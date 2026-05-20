TVK government will not compromise on two-language policy, says Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed TVK government reaffirmed its commitment to the state’s traditional two-language policy, with School Education Minister Rajmohan declaring on Tuesday that there would be “no compromise” on this core ideological stance.

Confirming continued resistance to the central government’s three-language system, Rajmohan also asserted that the state will not give in to indirect pressure to implement the PM SHRI school scheme in the state.

Speaking about the union government withholding the Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu for the past two years, the minister said the move was unacceptable. “This is money meant for students, not for government officials or us. It should not be stopped for any reason,” he said.