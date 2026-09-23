“TVK government will ensure what's needed is delivered at the right time”: TN Higher Education Minister 



He further announced that a committee would be constituted to inquire into alleged irregularities at the Bharathidasan Institute of Management.

On relations between the Governor and the government, Viswanathan said there had been frequent disputes between the Governor and the previous government during the five-year DMK regime.

“We do not want such conflicts. We want the Governor, the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister to work together and resolve issues concerning university Vice-Chancellors through discussions. Since the matter is currently before the court, we are discussing it in detail,” he said.