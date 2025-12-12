Tvasta partners with CEPT University to launch National Platform for Advancing 3D Construction Technology

Chennai-based deep-tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, known for its work in construction 3D printing, has partnered with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to establish a national platform aimed at accelerating research, teaching, and innovation in 3D construction technology.

As part of the collaboration, CEPT University will set up an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus, contributing to India’s efforts toward future-ready construction systems.

Tvasta will equip CEPT with a robotic arm capable of printing complex concrete forms, positioning the university among a select group of institutions with access to such advanced research infrastructure.