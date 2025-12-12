Tvasta partners with CEPT University to launch National Platform for Advancing 3D Construction Technology

Chennai-based deep-tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, known for its work in construction 3D printing, has partnered with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to establish a national platform aimed at accelerating research, teaching, and innovation in 3D construction technology.
As part of the collaboration, CEPT University will set up an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus, contributing to India’s efforts toward future-ready construction systems.
Tvasta will equip CEPT with a robotic arm capable of printing complex concrete forms, positioning the university among a select group of institutions with access to such advanced research infrastructure.
Joint research efforts will focus on developing printed facades, building components, and integrated structural systems where walls, roofs, and slabs can be printed as a single unit.
The initiative is being led by Prof Jinal Shah, Program Chair of the Master’s in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF) at CEPT, and Mr. Kalyan Vaidyanathan, Chief Technical Officer – Construction at Tvasta. Both institutions share a vision to expand the possibilities of concrete 3D printing for India’s construction sector.
Together, CEPT and Tvasta aim to build a national-level platform that integrates academic expertise in design and planning with industry experience in automated concrete construction. Research will also examine how 3D-printed structures respond to environmental factors such as climate, heat, and airflow, and develop components that can be printed off-site and assembled in challenging terrains.
The partnership will provide CEPT students and faculty with opportunities to engage in multidisciplinary work across architecture, design, material science, and engineering. Prof. Jinal Shah emphasized that the collaboration will enhance rapid prototyping, design development, and material-led innovation, strengthening students’ ability to create efficient, real-world solutions.
Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras alumni, Tvasta has developed “Made in India” automation and robotics-driven 3D printing platforms aimed at enabling faster, cost-effective, and sustainable construction practices. The company is headquartered in Chennai.