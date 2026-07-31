Tushar Gandhi urges Keralam govt to quash FIRs against protesting students



"I hope that you and your Government believes in the constitutional right of citizens to protest. Let me not remind you that the Congress was born out of the spirit of Satyagraha, one expects much better from a Congress lead government, and personally from you and your Home Minister, both of whom I consider to be dear friends," it added.

Expressing hope that the Keralam government will act without delay or pass the responsibility, Tushar Gandhi called for the quashing of all FIRs, chargesheets, and cases registered against students protesting in support of the national student movement, regardless of their political affiliations.