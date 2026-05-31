Turning ‘waste to art’ with a green message in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a beach lover, sunset at Shankhumukham in Thiruvananthapuram is exotic, where golden waters caress the beach stretch, and where heritage and art walk hand-in-hand.

Now, adding to the elegance of the Kanayi masterpiece, Matsyakanya, is an objet d’art set up last week to enchant the public not just towards the finesse of the craft but also to the message it conveys.

The installation is of a huge bird, positioned on the beach near the stone pavilion or the legendary Arattu mandapam. The body of the bird is made of discarded plastic bottles collected by the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. The message, written on the installation, reads, ‘Hi humans, this nature belongs to us too’.