Turn Your Idea into Reality: GENESIS EiR Program Offers Grants & Guidance for Students

If you’re a student with a startup dream or a young founder from a non-metro city, here’s your chance to get financial backing and expert mentorship.
The program, run under the MeitY GENESIS Scheme and hosted at AIC-BIMTECH, Greater Noida, is designed to help early-stage innovators build, test, and scale their tech-driven solutions.
Why Apply?
Funding boost: Up to ₹10 lakh grant over one year
Mentorship: Guidance from top industry leaders and academic experts
Cutting-edge focus areas: Electronic design, deeptech products, ICT
Hot tech domains: AI, ML, IoT, VLSI, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, AR/VR
Who Can Apply?
Full-time UG/PG students working on innovative ideas
Founders/co-founders of DPIIT-recognised startups (not older than 2 years)
Startups and students from non-metro cities only
Those at early innovation stages – ideation, proof-of-concept, or prototyping
How to Apply
Apply now through this link. The last date is October 14, 2025.
If you’ve ever thought your idea could solve a problem, this program gives you the money, the mentors, and the ecosystem to make it real.