Turn Your Idea into Reality: GENESIS EiR Program Offers Grants & Guidance for Students

If you’re a student with a startup dream or a young founder from a non-metro city, here’s your chance to get financial backing and expert mentorship.

The program, run under the MeitY GENESIS Scheme and hosted at AIC-BIMTECH, Greater Noida, is designed to help early-stage innovators build, test, and scale their tech-driven solutions.

Why Apply?

Funding boost: Up to ₹10 lakh grant over one year

Mentorship: Guidance from top industry leaders and academic experts

Cutting-edge focus areas: Electronic design, deeptech products, ICT

Hot tech domains: AI, ML, IoT, VLSI, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, AR/VR

Who Can Apply?

Full-time UG/PG students working on innovative ideas

Founders/co-founders of DPIIT-recognised startups (not older than 2 years)

Startups and students from non-metro cities only

Those at early innovation stages – ideation, proof-of-concept, or prototyping

How to Apply

Apply now through this link. The last date is October 14, 2025.

If you’ve ever thought your idea could solve a problem, this program gives you the money, the mentors, and the ecosystem to make it real.