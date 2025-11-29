Second oil tanker catches fire in Black Sea, say Turkish authorities

All 25 crew members of the first tanker, Kairos, were confirmed safe.

The Kairos was sailing empty toward Russia's Novorossiysk port, the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said on X, adding that it caught fire approximately 45 km off the coast of Turkey's Kocaeli province.

The maritime authority blamed the fire on “an external impact,” without providing details.

Kocaeli's Gov Ilhami Aktas told private news broadcaster NTV that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area and efforts to evacuate the crew were close to completion, Aktas said.