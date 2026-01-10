Turing Award Laureate Jeffrey D. Ullman discusses AI’s impact on programming careers

Addressing students and faculty, Ullman, Stanford W. Ascherman Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University, emphasised the distinction between knowledge and application.

He noted that while education in computer science may evolve, fundamental ideas remain critical for effectively using any tool, including large language models. He underlined the continued relevance of areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, computer systems, and quantum computing, while stressing that research requires patience and resilience.

Ullman described artificial intelligence not as a competitor, but as a collaborator that can support human effort rather than replace it.

The discussion examined how emerging technologies are influencing professional expectations for programmers and the ways in which engineering institutions must adapt to prepare students for an AI-influenced workforce. Drawing on decades of work in algorithms, databases, and theory, Ullman highlighted the enduring value of conceptual rigour even as automation reshapes day-to-day programming tasks.

Speaking on the broader implications for science and engineering education, Dr. Karuna Simha, Senior Researcher – Education Research at Prayoga, pointed to the need to move beyond static curricula and towards learning environments that prioritise conceptual understanding, inquiry, and adaptability. She highlighted the growing disconnect between foundational scientific thinking and real-world application, stressing the importance of continuous research in education to ensure students are prepared for a future defined by constant change.