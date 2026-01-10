Turing Award Laureate Jeffrey D. Ullman discusses AI’s impact on programming careers

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape software development and computing roles, Prayoga Institute of Education Research, in association with RV College of Engineering (RVCE), organised an academia–industry interaction with Turing Award Laureate Jeffrey D. Ullman to examine the implications of these shifts for programming careers and computer science education.
The interaction, titled “Fireside Chat on AI and Its Impact on Programming Careers”, was moderated by Dr. K. N. Subramanya, Principal, RVCE, along with Sumukha Upadhyaya, a second-year student.
The discussion focused on AI-led disruption, the future of work, and the changing expectations from computer science education, highlighting how AI-driven tools are accelerating shifts in skill requirements and reinforcing the importance of strong foundational knowledge.
Addressing students and faculty, Ullman, Stanford W. Ascherman Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University, emphasised the distinction between knowledge and application.
He noted that while education in computer science may evolve, fundamental ideas remain critical for effectively using any tool, including large language models. He underlined the continued relevance of areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, computer systems, and quantum computing, while stressing that research requires patience and resilience.
Ullman described artificial intelligence not as a competitor, but as a collaborator that can support human effort rather than replace it.
The discussion examined how emerging technologies are influencing professional expectations for programmers and the ways in which engineering institutions must adapt to prepare students for an AI-influenced workforce. Drawing on decades of work in algorithms, databases, and theory, Ullman highlighted the enduring value of conceptual rigour even as automation reshapes day-to-day programming tasks.
Speaking on the broader implications for science and engineering education, Dr. Karuna Simha, Senior Researcher – Education Research at Prayoga, pointed to the need to move beyond static curricula and towards learning environments that prioritise conceptual understanding, inquiry, and adaptability. She highlighted the growing disconnect between foundational scientific thinking and real-world application, stressing the importance of continuous research in education to ensure students are prepared for a future defined by constant change.
Ullman delivered a session at the Prayoga Institute of Education Research campus on reimagining mathematics education. He addressed challenges such as scalability of assessment, delayed feedback, and homework functioning more as testing than learning. Drawing on his work with the Gradiance platform, he explained the root questions approach, which enables students to iteratively solve problems with timely guidance. He also interacted with students from Prayoga’s Dhātu pilot, a technology-enabled mathematics learning platform based on this methodology. The interaction was followed by more than 70 students participating in a hands-on mathematics activity as part of the Dhātu programme.
The session brought together engineering students, faculty members, researchers, academic leaders, and industry representatives, underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue between academia and industry as part of Prayoga’s efforts to link foundational disciplines with emerging technologies and education reform.