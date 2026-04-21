Tumkur University faculty accused of faking journal publications for promotion

The V-C said the KSA has confirmed to him that no articles by the duo were published in their journal. The KSA’s reply to the V-C, a copy of which is obtained by TNIE, read, “...Sahitya Akademi’s bi-monthly journal, Indian Literature, has not published, in any form, any contribution authored by Dr Annamma or Dr PM Gangadharaiah in any of its issues. In addition, Sahitya Akademi has never issued any certificate in the past as mentioned in your letter, nor do we have any policy or record of issuing such certificates…”

Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Ramesh B, who was earlier the director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), also wrote to Prof Venkateshwarlu in September 2025, “Whenever professors submit research articles or papers to the university registrar, they conduct a basic scrutiny. If there are any doubts,

they are forwarded to the IQAC in which subject experts are appointed by the V-C... In this instance, the subject expert identified that the articles, as well as the journal submitted, were fake.”

Prof Annamma, however, told TNIE, “I have given a clarification to the V-C and I don’t like to comment about the same.” Prof Ganagdaraiah, said, “It is a conspiracy against me by some people working in Tumkur university to spoil my reputation and assassinate my character.”