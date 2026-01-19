TSUTF seeks regularisation of KGBV staff on contract basis

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Sunday submitted a representation to the state government, urging it to regularise the services of employees working on a contract basis in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) for nearly two decades, ensure job security, and support families of employees who died prematurely.

The issue came to the fore following a road accident on Saturday that claimed the lives of a KGBV special officer, Kalpana, and ZPHS headmistress Geetha Reddy.

TSUTF members said KGBV staff, irrespective of years of service, receive no benefits apart from their monthly salary, which they said is not commensurate with their workload.