TS TET results 2026 link out at tgtet.aptonline.in; download scorecard pdf here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has declared the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) result 2026 for June session today, July 13. It has activated the TG TET results 2026 link at 2:30 pm on the official portal at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exams can access the TS TET results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their hall ticket number and date of birth to check TS TET results 2026. One can also download Telangana TET results scorecard 2026 woth the same login credentials.

The exam authority has conducted the TS TET written exams from June 16 to 22 at various centres across the state. The exam will be held in online mode for over 1.53 lakh registered candidates.

How to check Telangana TS TET results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Find the Telangana TET results link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the results link to land on the scorecard pdf

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The TS TET results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of scorecard for future need

Click here for TS TET results 2026 link

Candidates must secure at least 90 out of 150 marks to qualify in the exam. For SC/ ST, BC and diffently abeled candidates, the qulaifying marks is 82 out of 150.