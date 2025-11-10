TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 to be issued SOON

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is likely to issue the TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 shortly, putting an end to the wait for lakhs of Class 10 students across the state.

Although the datesheet has not yet been announced, officials are expected to continue last year's pattern, with exams held in March and April.

The timetable, if issued, will be available on the board's official website.

Students will be able to download the Class 10 schedule from the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in . The PDF will contain exam dates, times, subject codes, and important instructions.

The previous edition’s TS SSC datesheet was issued on December 19, 2024, and the Class 10 exams began on March 21, 2025, with papers in First Language (Group A), First Language Part I (Composite Course), and First Language Part II (Composite Course).

Here’s how candidates can download the TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the link titled "TS SSC Exam 2026 Datesheet" on the homepage A new page will open displaying the subject-wise exam schedule Download the PDF and take a printout for easy reference

The Telangana SSC board follows an 80:20 evaluation pattern, in which 80 marks are allotted to the external board exam, and 20 marks are reserved for the internal assessment. Each subject carries 100 marks in total.