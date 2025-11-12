TS SSC Class 10 exam 2026 date sheet out soon; here’s how to download

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to issue the TS SSC Class 10 examination datesheet for the academic year 2025-26 soon.

Once available, students can obtain the exam schedule from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in . The datesheet will include exam dates, timings, directions, and other information.

The TS SSC exams were held in March-April of last year. The board is expected to release the PDF timetable, followed by the hall ticket and practical exam notifications.

Students are encouraged to begin revising according to the tentative timetable and to keep monitoring for official changes. The tests are expected to be held in February-March 2026.

Here’s how candidates can download the TS SSC Class 10 exam timetable:

Go to the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in . Press on the TS SSC exam 2026 datesheet link on the home page. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to view the exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy for further use.

The board operates in two shifts. The first shift runs from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The second shift runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TS SSC board exam is now conducted for six subjects rather than eleven.

The TS SSC Board Exams 2026 cover six subjects: English, Hindi, Social Science, General Science, Mathematics, and Telugu.