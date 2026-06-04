TS LAWCET 2026 results link shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in; download rank card here

Hyderabad: Osmania University on behalf of TGCHE has announced the Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results today, June 4. It has activated the TS LAWCET results 2026 link at 4 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can access the Telangana LAWCET results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to access the TS LAWCET results and TS PGLCET results on the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

The University will also issue TS LAWCET rank card along with results. Candidates can download TS LAWCET rank card and retain the same till the end of counselling or admission process.

A common entrance test for LLB 3-YDC and PGLCET was conducted for admission into 3 Year / 5Year LLB regular courses and 2 year LLM courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2026-2027 on May 18, 2026.

TS LAWCET results 2026 link

Candidates can follow the below link to land on the Telangana LAWCET results 2026. One must use the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to check the results.

Click here for TS LAWCET results 2026

How to download TS LAWCET rank card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Find the TS LAWCET results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the valid login credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: The TS LAWCET rank card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of rank card for future need