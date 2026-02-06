Trying to make SC verdict on NSS school appointments applicable to other managements: Ker min

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said that the government was doing everything legally possible to ensure the apex court order regarding general category teacher appointments in NSS schools is applicable to all aided school managements.

Sivankutty said that the government has filed an affidavit in the apex court seeking that its verdict regarding appointments in schools run by the Nair Service Society (NSS) be applicable to all other aided educational institutions.

The apex court had allowed the NSS to make appointments to their vacant posts in the general category, even if the differently-abled vacancies remained unfilled.