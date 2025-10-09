Trust & Safety Festival 2025 in New Delhi advances global digital safety dialogue

The Trust & Safety India Festival (TASI) 2025, held in New Delhi, continued into its second day, fostering international collaboration on digital safety, youth empowerment, and gender inclusion.

The groundbreaking forum brought together over 200 policymakers, technology experts, academics, and digital rights advocates from more than 15 countries to establish global best practices in trust and safety.

Program highlights

Day two featured engaging fireside chats, innovative panels, and diverse workshops led by experts shaping secure digital ecosystems. Key discussions focused on ethical AI frameworks, the well-being of trust and safety professionals, and the creation of privacy-first, youth-centered digital spaces.

Topics included combating technology-facilitated gender-based violence, amplifying women’s voices online, and ensuring ethical practices in AI companions and child influencers within the creator economy.

Notable remarks

Honourable Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, Government of India, highlighted the dual nature of digital platforms for women, stating, “Digital platforms have made it easier for women to enter politics, helping them build authentic voices, mobilize communities, and drive real social impact. Yet, this empowerment comes with new challenges, especially online harassment that often targets them personally rather than politically. It’s reassuring to see stronger safeguards like the DPDP Act and the government’s focus on AI ethics, ensuring that technology continues to empower women instead of intimidating them.”

Dr Ranjana Kumari, Director of the Centre for Social Research and Chairperson of the Alliance for Trust and Safety, emphasised the collaborative spirit, saying, “As we bring Trust & Safety India Festival into its second day, it is inspiring to witness such genuine collaboration between leaders, innovators, and advocates dedicated to safe, inclusive digital spaces. Our goal is to build resilient frameworks for future generations, where every young person and every woman can thrive online without fear. With India taking a visible leadership role, these conversations are transforming into commitments and collective action, echoing our responsibility to create a safer, more equitable digital world for all.”

Distinguished speakers

The event featured prominent speakers, including Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology; S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology; Yoel Roth, SVP and Head of Trust & Safety at Match Group; Andras Molnar, Senior Digital Policy Manager at TUM Think Tank; Manisha Kapoor, CEO of the Advertising Standards Council of India; Kriti Trehan, Founder of Data & Co - Law & Policy Advisors; Dr Samir Parikh, Director of Fortis Mental Health; and Farshida Zafar, Executive Director of Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship and CEO of ROOM.

Key discussion themes

Sessions underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration, regulatory sandboxes, and anticipatory governance to tackle issues like online exploitation, youth privacy, and workplace wellness for trust and safety professionals. Interactive workshops enabled participants to co-create solutions for safer digital citizenship, leveraging India’s strengths as a global innovation and service leader in trust and safety.