Trump’s drug price cuts set to impact global pharma, including India

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping prescription drug price cuts is expected to ripple across global pharmaceutical markets, including India’s generics-driven drug export sector, as Washington moves toward international price benchmarking.

Trump said Americans would soon pay no more than the lowest price charged anywhere in the world. “You’re going to get most favored nations pricing,” Trump said.

The announcement was made alongside HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, as well as executives from multinational pharmaceutical companies.