Trump backs off tariffs on Europe following talks with NATO chief on Greenland

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," Trump said.

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have," he added.

The US President has been calling for the annexation of Greenland and making threats to impose tariffs on European allies if the Arctic Island is not sold to Washington.

