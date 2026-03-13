Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender: Axios Report

Washington DC: US President Trump has told the Group of Seven countries on a call on Wednesday (local time) that Iran was about to surrender, reported Axios, citing officials of three G7 countries who were on the call.



The call came before Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.



The Axios report said that President Trump was as confident about the war's outcome in private as he is in public.



However, today, Trump signalled US' intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the conflict despite what reports claimed.

