Trump warns of 100 per cent tariff on Europe over digital services tax

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 100 per cent tax on imports from any country that imposes a tax on digital services from United States companies.

In a post on social media, Trump took aim at European countries that he said are discussing "imminent" implementation of taxes on American companies. The US president has repeatedly sought to use tariffs as way to deter such taxes, but many countries are looking for revenues as their economies increasingly operate in digital realms that are dominated by American companies.

"Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100 per cent TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America," Trump wrote.