Trump says US action in Venezuela helping lower fuel prices, boost growth

Washington: President Donald Trump cited Venezuela while outlining his energy, economic, and security agenda, saying recent US actions involving the South American nation were helping lower fuel prices and support growth.

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump described US involvement with Venezuela as successful and said it was now playing a role in boosting energy supply.

“Even Venezuela wasn’t too bad, was it?” Trump said, calling the operation “as flawless an attack as there has ever been.” He said the United States was now working with Venezuelan representatives and pointed to the country’s oil reserves as central to the effort. “They have 50 million barrels of oil,” Trump said. “They said take it, it’s $5 billion, and we did.”