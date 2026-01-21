Trump says he will skip G7 emergency summit, questions NATO's value to US

"He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer, as you know," Trump said of the French president, whose term is set to end in 2027.

At the briefing, Trump also questioned whether NATO allies would help defend the United States.

"The big fear I have with NATO is we spent tremendous amounts of money with NATO, and I know we'll come to their rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours," he said.

Trump reiterated that the United States needs Greenland for national security.