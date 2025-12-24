Trump's newly appointed envoy to Greenland says US not looking to 'conquer' the Danish territory

The governor's comments seemed somewhat at odds with Trump, who has repeatedly said the US needs to take over the Arctic territory for the sake of US security and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

“Well, I think our discussions should be with the actual people in Greenland — the Greenlanders,” Landry said in an appearance on Fox News' “The Will Cain Show.” “What are they looking for? What opportunities have they not gotten? Why haven't they gotten the protection that they actually deserve?”

Trump's announcement of Landry's appointment has once again stirred anxiety in Denmark and Europe.