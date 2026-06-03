Trump's Education Department is backing away from addressing civil rights for Black students

Washington: For generations, the federal government enforced civil rights laws with an eye toward remedying historic, systemic discrimination against Black people and other people of colour. The Justice Department pressed schools to desegregate. The Education Department worked to promote equal opportunity and held schools accountable for racial bias.

But under the Trump administration, efforts to address deep-rooted inequities for students of colour are being cast as discriminatory against white students. Programs that have long withstood legal scrutiny are now quick to be deemed " illegal DEI " - diversity, equity and inclusion - by the White House. Schools that do not comply have faced threats to their funding, and in some cases, lost federal grants.