Trump returns to Washington from Davos, calls Board of Peace "very special"

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) returned to Washington, D.C., after attending the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, highlighting that the Board of Peace is "something that the world has never seen before - very special."

Trump also spoke of the Greenland project, describing it as an initiative that will be "amazing for the U.S.A."



https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115940231479630134

In his Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Heading back to D.C. It was an incredible time in Davos. The Greenland structure is being worked on, and will be amazing for the U.S.A., and the Board of Peace is something that the World has never seen before- Very special. So many good things are happening!

On Thursday, Trump formally launched the Board of Peace at the WEF, signing its charter and describing the move as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

