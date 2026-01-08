Trump proposes $1.5 trillion US military budget for 2027, cites security concerns

The President said the higher spending would allow the United States to build what he called a "Dream Military." He said the goal was to ensure the country remains "safe and secure, regardless of foe".

Trump tied the proposed increase to revenue from tariffs imposed on other countries. He said those tariffs had brought in large sums of money and changed what the government could afford.

"If it weren't for the tremendous numbers being produced by tariffs from other countries," Trump said, "I would stay at the 1 trillion dollar number". He added that many countries had previously "ripped off" the United States.