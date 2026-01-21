Trump opposes UK plan to hand Diego Garcia base to Mauritius

Trump said earlier discussions appeared to involve continued ownership, but argued the current proposal amounted to a lease-and-sale structure. “When they originally were going to do it, they were talking about doing some concept of ownership,” he said. “Now they’re looking to essentially just do a lease and sell it. And I’m against that.”

He questioned Britain’s motivation for the move. “I don’t know why they’re doing it,” Trump said. “Do they need money?”

While noting the base was “nothing like Greenland,” Trump said Diego Garcia still mattered for security. He did not outline specific steps Washington might take, but made clear his opposition to the plan.