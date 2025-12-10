Trump leans on tariff record in Pennsylvania speech on affordability

Pennsylvania: US President Donald Trump began his address on affordability on Tuesday by underscoring his tariff strategy, arguing that it has delivered significant economic benefits to Pennsylvania, where he spoke at the Mount Airy Casino Resort.



Trump highlighted the scale of revenue he believes tariffs have generated, saying, "We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, really trillions." He further claimed that the policy had encouraged major investment across several states, adding, "If you add to that all of the companies that are pouring their money into building plants in Pennsylvania and many other states. Auto plants, AI plants, plants of every type, which we would have never had if we didn't put the tariffs on."



Maintaining an upbeat tone on the economy, he told the audience, "You're going to see what happens over the next two years. It's like a miracle is taking place." His remarks came as the Supreme Court has yet to rule on his broader use of tariff authority, a power typically reserved for emergencies.